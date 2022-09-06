TROW (T. Rowe Price Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 118.34, down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $119.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1886931 shares were traded. TROW reached its highest trading level at $122.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TROW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $88 from $138 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $122 to $107.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 11,891 shares for $126.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,509,097 led to the insider holds 136,410 shares of the business.

Hiebler Jessica M sold 959 shares of TROW for $119,466 on Aug 02. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 12,183 shares after completing the transaction at $124.57 per share. On May 02, another insider, Hiebler Jessica M, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 730 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider received 91,253 and left with 13,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, T.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has reached a high of $223.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TROW traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 226.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.32M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TROW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.03, compared to 16.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 7.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.78, TROW has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 32.20% for TROW, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.45 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $3.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.37 and $8.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.33. EPS for the following year is $9.44, with 9 analysts recommending between $11.96 and $8.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of the current estimate, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated decrease of -14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, a decrease of -13.90% over than the figure of $-14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.67B, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.19B and the low estimate is $6.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.