UBS Group AG (UBS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) closed the day trading at 15.52 up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $15.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2834179 shares were traded. UBS reached its highest trading level at $15.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UBS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UBS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBS has reached a high of $21.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UBS traded about 3.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UBS traded about 2.47M shares per day. A total of 3.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.25B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.19% stake in the company. Shares short for UBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 9.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.

Dividends & Splits

UBS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.37 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80. The current Payout Ratio is 21.50% for UBS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.39B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.12B and the low estimate is $32.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.