UL (Unilever PLC): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) closed at 44.60 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $44.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1822542 shares were traded. UL reached its highest trading level at $45.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Unilever’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UL has reached a high of $55.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UL traded on average about 2.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.55B. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 6.42M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UL is 1.88, which was 1.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.