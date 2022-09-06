What shareholders can do to beat the market with Corteva Inc. (CTVA) stock

As of close of business last night, Corteva Inc.’s stock clocked out at 61.24, up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $60.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2642270 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $74 from $67 previously.

On August 08, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $63.

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on July 14, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Engel Klaus A sold 3,000 shares for $52.76 per share. The transaction valued at 158,280 led to the insider holds 28,742 shares of the business.

Cassidy Meghan sold 87,022 shares of CTVA for $4,484,244 on Mar 02. The now owns 55,518 shares after completing the transaction at $51.53 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Magro Charles V., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $51.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,556,763 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Corteva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTVA has reached a high of $64.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTVA traded 3.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 723.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 717.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CTVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 7.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, CTVA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 24 analysts recommending between $3.28 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $6.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.36B to a low estimate of $5.98B. As of the current estimate, Corteva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.33B, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.52B, an increase of 24.10% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.65B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.7B and the low estimate is $17.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.