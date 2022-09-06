What shareholders can do to beat the market with HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) stock

As of close of business last night, HSBC Holdings plc’s stock clocked out at 30.59, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $30.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3025246 shares were traded. HSBC reached its highest trading level at $31.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HSBC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HSBC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has reached a high of $38.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HSBC traded 2.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.98B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HSBC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 9.29M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, HSBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.35. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.