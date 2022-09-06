Which analyst expects Kellogg Company (K) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Kellogg Company’s stock clocked out at 72.70, down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $73.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1606574 shares were traded. K reached its highest trading level at $74.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of K’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $81 to $74.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when AMAYA NICOLAS sold 4,065 shares for $74.16 per share. The transaction valued at 301,460 led to the insider holds 12,218 shares of the business.

BANATI AMIT sold 6,960 shares of K for $515,040 on Aug 29. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 52,772 shares after completing the transaction at $74.00 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, BANATI AMIT, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 34,007 shares for $75.06 each. As a result, the insider received 2,552,535 and left with 59,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kellogg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, K has reached a high of $76.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that K traded 2.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 339.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.95M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for K as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.73, compared to 17.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 5.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.28, K has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.51. The current Payout Ratio is 53.10% for K, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $3.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.72B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, Kellogg Company’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.63B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for K’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.18B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.14B and the low estimate is $14.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.