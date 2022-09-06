Which analyst expects Linde plc (LIN) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Linde plc’s stock clocked out at 277.71, down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $279.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2400620 shares were traded. LIN reached its highest trading level at $285.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $276.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 31, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $355.

On May 31, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $380.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on May 31, 2022, with a $380 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Opfermann Andreas sold 186 shares for $311.55 per share. The transaction valued at 57,948 led to the insider holds 1,671 shares of the business.

Lamba Sanjiv bought 3,750 shares of LIN for $1,007,325 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 33,690 shares after completing the transaction at $268.62 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, Fehrenbach Franz, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 375 shares for $303.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 113,627 and bolstered with 4,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Linde’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIN has reached a high of $352.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $265.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 291.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 309.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LIN traded 2.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 501.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 497.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 2.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.85, LIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 64.00% for LIN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.94, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.95 and $8.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.25. EPS for the following year is $12.58, with 11 analysts recommending between $13.36 and $10.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $7.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.01B to a low estimate of $7.83B. As of the current estimate, Linde plc’s year-ago sales were $6.82B, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.38B, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.15B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.31B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.85B and the low estimate is $33.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.