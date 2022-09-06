Which analyst expects Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV) closed at 24.12 up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $23.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1136658 shares were traded. MATV reached its highest trading level at $24.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mativ Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Keenan Jeffrey bought 500 shares for $24.60 per share. The transaction valued at 12,300 led to the insider holds 172,170 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mativ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MATV has reached a high of $38.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MATV has traded an average of 472.37K shares per day and 459.35k over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MATV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 921.6k on May 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.01.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.93 and $3.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.56 and $4.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $394.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $394.5M to a low estimate of $394.5M. As of the current estimate, Mativ Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $377.8M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.9M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $408.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MATV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.