Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) was 74.41 for the day, down -1.34% from the previous closing price of $75.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2143484 shares were traded. XEL reached its highest trading level at $76.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On January 25, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Williams Kim sold 2,000 shares for $76.21 per share. The transaction valued at 152,413 led to the insider holds 99,993 shares of the business.

Carter Brett C sold 14,000 shares of XEL for $1,045,240 on May 23. The EVP, Group President Utilitie now owns 23,617 shares after completing the transaction at $74.66 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, Prager Frank P, who serves as the SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext. of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $73.58 each. As a result, the insider received 73,584 and left with 29,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XEL has reached a high of $77.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.53.

Shares Statistics:

XEL traded an average of 2.81M shares per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 546.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 545.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for XEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 6.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.75, XEL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.74. The current Payout Ratio is 61.70% for XEL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.46 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.79B to a low estimate of $3.35B. As of the current estimate, Xcel Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.47B, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, a decrease of -4.80% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.43B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.23B and the low estimate is $12.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.