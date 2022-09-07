A correction may be in store for GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares?

As of close of business last night, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.10, down -6.78% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2708096 shares were traded. GOVX reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Sharkey John W. bought 1,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 820 led to the insider holds 2,860 shares of the business.

McKee Kelly T. Jr. bought 4,464 shares of GOVX for $5,000 on Jun 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 19,185 shares after completing the transaction at $1.12 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, CHASE RANDAL D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,100 and bolstered with 26,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 87.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9858.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOVX traded 20.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 100.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 339.72k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.