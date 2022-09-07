A correction may be in store for Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.66, up 6.20% from its previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0388 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101607888 shares were traded. MULN reached its highest trading level at $0.6947 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6010.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MULN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Michery David sold 350,000 shares for $1.12 per share. The transaction valued at 391,965 led to the insider holds 7,411,066 shares of the business.

Michery David sold 150,000 shares of MULN for $165,255 on Jun 15. The CEO, President now owns 7,761,066 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On May 23, another insider, Michery David, who serves as the CEO, President of the company, sold 750,000 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider received 760,875 and left with 7,911,066 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $15.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9040, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4448.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MULN traded 62.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 82.67M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 59.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.00, compared to 42.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.50% and a Short% of Float of 16.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $37.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.