A correction may be in store for Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) shares?

In the latest session, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) closed at 4.03 up 4.95% from its previous closing price of $3.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2820776 shares were traded. VCSA reached its highest trading level at $4.2650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vacasa Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Breon Eric sold 315,376 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,289,888 led to the insider holds 1,005,726 shares of the business.

Breon Eric sold 57,136 shares of VCSA for $227,973 on Sep 02. The Director now owns 1,321,102 shares after completing the transaction at $3.99 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Breon Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,600,000 and left with 1,378,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vacasa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4184, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0181.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VCSA has traded an average of 2.77M shares per day and 2.5M over the past ten days. A total of 217.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 7.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.26 and $-0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.5. EPS for the following year is $-0.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.36 and $-0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.06M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.