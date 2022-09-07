A correction may be in store for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares?

In the latest session, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) closed at 48.46 down -2.46% from its previous closing price of $49.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2597483 shares were traded. W reached its highest trading level at $50.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wayfair Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Schaferkordt Anke sold 11 shares for $51.19 per share. The transaction valued at 563 led to the insider holds 2,754 shares of the business.

Schaferkordt Anke sold 137 shares of W for $7,790 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 2,765 shares after completing the transaction at $56.86 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Netzer Thomas, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,170 shares for $56.45 each. As a result, the insider received 122,491 and left with 51,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $298.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, W has traded an average of 3.46M shares per day and 2.33M over the past ten days. A total of 105.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.19M. Shares short for W as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.97, compared to 22.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.50% and a Short% of Float of 48.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.64 and a low estimate of $-2.11, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.63, with high estimates of $-0.37 and low estimates of $-2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.24 and $-8.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.76. EPS for the following year is $-3.7, with 30 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $-7.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.94B and the low estimate is $9.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.