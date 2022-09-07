A glimpse at First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) closed at 4.22 up 32.70% from its previous closing price of $3.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30105339 shares were traded. FWBI reached its highest trading level at $4.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWBI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.41M and an Enterprise Value of 3.73M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FWBI is 1.78, which has changed by -97.76% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.42% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FWBI has reached a high of $211.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1832, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.7304.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FWBI has traded an average of 191.91K shares per day and 3.56M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FWBI as of Aug 14, 2022 were 27.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 42.7k on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-4.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-4.43 and a low estimate of $-4.43, while EPS last year was $-98.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-3.65, with high estimates of $-3.65 and low estimates of $-3.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-26.92 and $-26.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-26.92. EPS for the following year is $-11.77, with 1 analysts recommending between $-11.77 and $-11.77.