A glimpse at Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 64.87, up 4.93% from its previous closing price of $61.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1885932 shares were traded. IBKR reached its highest trading level at $64.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.31.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IBKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On April 26, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $90.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares for $58.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,174,000 led to the insider holds 1,587,511 shares of the business.

Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares of IBKR for $1,149,400 on Jul 28. The Chairman now owns 1,607,511 shares after completing the transaction at $57.47 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Peterffy Thomas, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $56.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,135,420 and left with 1,627,511 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Interactive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBKR has reached a high of $82.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IBKR traded 913.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 704.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.22M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IBKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 2.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, IBKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.75. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.16 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $785.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $850.17M to a low estimate of $738M. As of the current estimate, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $650M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $866.04M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $931.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $795M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.