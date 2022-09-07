A glimpse at Smartsheet Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Smartsheet Inc.’s stock clocked out at 33.39, down -2.25% from its previous closing price of $34.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3081152 shares were traded. SMAR reached its highest trading level at $34.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.25.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Gomez Elena sold 6,250 shares for $37.39 per share. The transaction valued at 233,688 led to the insider holds 6,003 shares of the business.

Gomez Elena sold 6,250 shares of SMAR for $190,438 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 6,003 shares after completing the transaction at $30.47 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Marshall Jolene Lau, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $31.77 each. As a result, the insider received 158,875 and left with 17,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has reached a high of $85.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMAR traded 1.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.43M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SMAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.63. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $761.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $756.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.83M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $992.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $933.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.