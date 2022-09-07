A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

After closing at $2.20 in the most recent trading day, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed at 1.99, down -9.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5612975 shares were traded. INO reached its highest trading level at $2.2050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Weiner David B. sold 11,875 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 31,588 led to the insider holds 892,625 shares of the business.

BENITO SIMON X sold 2,000 shares of INO for $4,500 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 75,305 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On May 16, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 17,550 and left with 892,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 250.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $8.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1868, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3510.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 235.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.14M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 43.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.22, compared to 35.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.98% and a Short% of Float of 19.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.37, while EPS last year was $-0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.99 and $-1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.24. EPS for the following year is $-1.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.74 and $-1.5.