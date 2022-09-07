ADT Inc. (ADT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) was 8.39 for the day, up 16.37% from the previous closing price of $7.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14802782 shares were traded. ADT reached its highest trading level at $8.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 176.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADT has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.47.

Shares Statistics:

ADT traded an average of 2.04M shares per day over the past three months and 2.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 902.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 786.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ADT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 12.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, ADT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, ADT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B, an increase of 21.00% over than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.31B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.07B and the low estimate is $6.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.