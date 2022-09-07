An average trading volume for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $0.51 in the most recent trading day, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) closed at 0.51, up 0.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0031 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1820434 shares were traded. ADIL reached its highest trading level at $0.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4705.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADIL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 30, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Newman James W. Jr. bought 15,000 shares for $2.71 per share. The transaction valued at 40,700 led to the insider holds 50,221 shares of the business.

Newman James W. Jr. bought 10,000 shares of ADIL for $26,600 on Dec 30. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Stilley William B. III, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,600 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,179 and bolstered with 937,646 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADIL has reached a high of $5.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8658, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7293.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 777.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 354.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.68M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 685.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.39, compared to 801.23k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.58 and $-0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.61. EPS for the following year is $-0.59, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-0.64.