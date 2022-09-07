An average trading volume for Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $6.63 in the most recent trading day, Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed at 6.40, down -3.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16663738 shares were traded. RIOT reached its highest trading level at $6.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $39.

On January 13, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on January 13, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 10,000 shares for $6.69 per share. The transaction valued at 66,900 led to the insider holds 3,750 shares of the business.

Marleau Hubert sold 2,500 shares of RIOT for $44,325 on Apr 07. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.73 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Marleau Hubert, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $23.35 each. As a result, the insider received 233,500 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $46.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.90M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 26.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.25% and a Short% of Float of 22.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $-0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $-0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $-0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $292.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.24M, up 70.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.2M and the low estimate is $355.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.