An investigation into Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s technical aspects

The price of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) closed at 4.28 in the last session, down -7.56% from day before closing price of $4.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344891 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when James Steven P sold 4,000 shares for $108.12 per share. The transaction valued at 432,480 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $112.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7202, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.4388.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLK traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.16M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 4.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.36 and a low estimate of $-1.73, while EPS last year was $-1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.75, with high estimates of $-0.42 and low estimates of $-1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.82 and $-6.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.84. EPS for the following year is $-3.15, with 11 analysts recommending between $-1.86 and $-4.79.