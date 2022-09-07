An investigation into Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s technical aspects

After closing at $15.51 in the most recent trading day, Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) closed at 15.11, down -2.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2352169 shares were traded. CLAR reached its highest trading level at $15.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when HOUSE DONALD sold 10,000 shares for $28.24 per share. The transaction valued at 282,394 led to the insider holds 150,000 shares of the business.

SOKOLOW NICOLAS sold 15,000 shares of CLAR for $427,926 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 80,448 shares after completing the transaction at $28.53 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, HENNING MICHAEL A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $28.56 each. As a result, the insider received 714,061 and left with 142,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clarus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLAR has reached a high of $31.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.05M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 2.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.58% and a Short% of Float of 15.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CLAR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.05, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.00% for CLAR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1002:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $110.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.42M to a low estimate of $110M. As of the current estimate, Clarus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $66.51M, an estimated increase of 65.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $468.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.79M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $546M and the low estimate is $496.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.