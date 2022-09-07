An investigation into Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s technical aspects

The price of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed at 33.10 in the last session, up 5.38% from day before closing price of $31.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5430031 shares were traded. RUN reached its highest trading level at $33.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RUN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On July 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $29.

On June 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $27.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Powell Mary sold 7,595 shares for $32.83 per share. The transaction valued at 249,362 led to the insider holds 191,190 shares of the business.

Fenster Edward Harris sold 25,000 shares of RUN for $884,530 on Aug 16. The Co-Executive Chair now owns 1,585,134 shares after completing the transaction at $35.38 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Jurich Lynn Michelle, who serves as the Co-Executive Chair of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $34.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,597,066 and left with 1,459,226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $60.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RUN traded on average about 7.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 211.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.60M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 29.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 27.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.34, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.84. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $-2.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $499.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $554.5M to a low estimate of $437.1M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $401.17M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.3M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $601.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $478M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.