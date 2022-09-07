An overall feel about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Iridium Communications Inc.’s stock clocked out at 47.06, up 6.91% from its previous closing price of $44.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1339350 shares were traded. IRDM reached its highest trading level at $47.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IRDM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 18, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $47 to $51.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when McBride Suzanne E. sold 7,500 shares for $46.68 per share. The transaction valued at 350,100 led to the insider holds 110,553 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 30,000 shares of IRDM for $1,355,570 on Aug 03. The Director now owns 311,782 shares after completing the transaction at $45.19 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Hartin Bryan J., who serves as the EVP-Sales and Marketing of the company, sold 13,799 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 620,955 and left with 66,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRDM has reached a high of $48.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IRDM traded 492.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 560.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.00M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IRDM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 13.30, compared to 6.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $176M. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.24M to a low estimate of $169.36M. As of the current estimate, Iridium Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.93M, an estimated decrease of -39.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.49M, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $-39.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $178.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.81M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $710.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $657.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $686.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.5M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $727.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $766.21M and the low estimate is $690.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.