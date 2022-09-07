Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV): Selected Notes

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) closed the day trading at 0.70 down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1333473 shares were traded. HOFV reached its highest trading level at $0.7599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6930.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOFV, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Lee Benjamin J bought 25,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 17,500 led to the insider holds 637,369 shares of the business.

Owen Mary bought 5,000 shares of HOFV for $5,100 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 96,202 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Holz Karl L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,600 and bolstered with 117,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hall’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOFV has reached a high of $3.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8284, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0695.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HOFV traded about 975.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOFV traded about 923.69k shares per day. A total of 104.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.57M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HOFV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.46, compared to 9.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.27 and $-0.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $3.5M. As of the current estimate, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s year-ago sales were $6M, an estimated decrease of -41.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOFV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.77M, up 225.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80M and the low estimate is $80M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 128.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.