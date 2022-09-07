Analysis of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN): Selected Notes

The closing price of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) was 2.54 for the day, up 3.25% from the previous closing price of $2.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226974 shares were traded. KSPN reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KSPN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSPN has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2556, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5385.

Shares Statistics:

KSPN traded an average of 2.67M shares per day over the past three months and 251.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KSPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 239.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 14.57k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.10% and a Short% of Float of 14.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.46M to a low estimate of $46.46M. As of the current estimate, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.46M, an estimated decrease of -20.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $169.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $143.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.34M, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $191.88M and the low estimate is $191.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.