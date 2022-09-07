Are analysts optimistic about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) closed the day trading at 1.01 down -3.81% from the previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20927264 shares were traded. FFIE reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9450.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FFIE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0598.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FFIE traded about 17.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FFIE traded about 21.68M shares per day. A total of 322.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.44M. Insiders hold about 61.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.12, compared to 22.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 49.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-2.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.46 and $-2.71.