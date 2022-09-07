Are analysts optimistic about LiqTech International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock?

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) closed the day trading at 0.54 up 15.62% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0736 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1060983 shares were traded. LIQT reached its highest trading level at $0.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4650.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIQT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when MEEUSEN RICHARD A bought 95,000 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 52,250 led to the insider holds 220,125 shares of the business.

MEEUSEN RICHARD A bought 97,125 shares of LIQT for $50,505 on May 18. The Director now owns 125,125 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On May 17, another insider, Boswell Peyton, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,000 and bolstered with 563,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIQT has reached a high of $6.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9037.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIQT traded about 366.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIQT traded about 270.94k shares per day. A total of 32.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.96M. Insiders hold about 17.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LIQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 915.29k with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.15. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.27M, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.4M and the low estimate is $36.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.