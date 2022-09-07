Are analysts optimistic about Organovo Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock?

The closing price of Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) was 2.62 for the day, up 13.42% from the previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2714220 shares were traded. ONVO reached its highest trading level at $2.8550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONVO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.00 and its Current Ratio is at 21.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 13, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONVO has reached a high of $8.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7476, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1856.

Shares Statistics:

ONVO traded an average of 146.81K shares per day over the past three months and 295.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.63M. Insiders hold about 0.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ONVO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 349.44k with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 326.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83M and the low estimate is $7.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.