Are analysts optimistic about Phunware Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock?

The closing price of Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) was 1.37 for the day, up 3.01% from the previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1856522 shares were traded. PHUN reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on May 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On June 16, 2020, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Manlunas Eric sold 55,983 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 229,530 led to the insider holds 27,173 shares of the business.

Syllantavos George sold 20,000 shares of PHUN for $19,980 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 132,757 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHUN has reached a high of $24.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1805.

Shares Statistics:

PHUN traded an average of 2.56M shares per day over the past three months and 841.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.42M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHUN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 3.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.73M to a low estimate of $5.37M. As of the current estimate, Phunware Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44M, an estimated increase of 303.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.36M, an increase of 180.20% less than the figure of $303.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.85M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.64M, up 140.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.