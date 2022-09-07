Are ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock clocked out at 51.48, up 0.12% from its previous closing price of $51.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760888 shares were traded. CCXI reached its highest trading level at $51.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCXI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2021, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $64.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when KANAYA SUSAN M sold 19,898 shares for $50.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,013,793 led to the insider holds 91,317 shares of the business.

Cappel Markus J. sold 7,564 shares of CCXI for $379,864 on Aug 04. The Chief Bus. Officer & Treasurer now owns 87,658 shares after completing the transaction at $50.22 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Schall Thomas J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 130,000 shares for $50.24 each. As a result, the insider received 6,531,733 and left with 2,393,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 98.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCXI has reached a high of $51.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCXI traded 2.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.26M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCXI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 5.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 11.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.42 and a low estimate of $-0.55, while EPS last year was $-0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.44, with high estimates of $-0.33 and low estimates of $-0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.47 and $-2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.86. EPS for the following year is $-0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $-1.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $13.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.88M to a low estimate of $11M. As of the current estimate, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.85M, an estimated increase of 169.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.36M, an increase of 51.00% less than the figure of $169.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.22M, up 113.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $193.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.88M and the low estimate is $116M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 182.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.