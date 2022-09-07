Are Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) closed at 0.20 down -2.31% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0048 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1751589 shares were traded. VBLT reached its highest trading level at $0.2099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2002.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7598, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4104.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VBLT has traded an average of 3.64M shares per day and 2.54M over the past ten days. A total of 77.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.25M. Insiders hold about 23.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 289.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 328.65k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.49. EPS for the following year is $-0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.3 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7M to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $188k, an estimated increase of 517.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $680k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768k, up 181.30% from the average estimate.