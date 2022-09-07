As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) offers stability

The closing price of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) was 4.28 for the day, up 4.14% from the previous closing price of $4.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1719434 shares were traded. CBD reached its highest trading level at $4.4050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2000.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBD has reached a high of $5.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0094.

Shares Statistics:

CBD traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.12M. Insiders hold about 57.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 0.69, compared to 1.2M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.92, CBD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.07. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 46.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The current Payout Ratio is 138.80% for CBD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 17, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5B, down -13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.88B and the low estimate is $8.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.