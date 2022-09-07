As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) offers stability

The closing price of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) was 19.94 for the day, down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $19.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1995054 shares were traded. FMTX reached its highest trading level at $20.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FMTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 31, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Kelly Patrick F. sold 5,245 shares for $9.78 per share. The transaction valued at 51,283 led to the insider holds 64,884 shares of the business.

Lee Frank D. sold 17,981 shares of FMTX for $175,809 on Feb 23. The President and CEO now owns 79,769 shares after completing the transaction at $9.78 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Potts Jeannette, who serves as the of the company, sold 4,672 shares for $9.78 each. As a result, the insider received 45,680 and left with 22,358 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMTX has reached a high of $25.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.16.

Shares Statistics:

FMTX traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 5.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.41M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FMTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 2.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.94 and a low estimate of $-1.06, while EPS last year was $-0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.96, with high estimates of $-0.81 and low estimates of $-1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.59 and $-4.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.94. EPS for the following year is $-3.74, with 5 analysts recommending between $-2.96 and $-4.81.