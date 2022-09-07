As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) offers stability

The closing price of Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) was 10.21 for the day, up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $10.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1636596 shares were traded. MCW reached its highest trading level at $10.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MCW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Lindsay Casey Penn sold 1,597 shares for $11.47 per share. The transaction valued at 18,318 led to the insider holds 18,403 shares of the business.

Lai John Lo-minn sold 34,215 shares of MCW for $392,446 on Jun 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,838,168 shares after completing the transaction at $11.47 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Gold Jedidiah Marc, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,378 shares for $11.47 each. As a result, the insider received 61,686 and left with 838,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mister’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCW has reached a high of $19.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.32.

Shares Statistics:

MCW traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 302.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.42M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.97% stake in the company. Shares short for MCW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.4M with a Short Ratio of 9.51, compared to 13.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 18.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.2M to a low estimate of $214.8M. As of the current estimate, Mister Car Wash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $191.76M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.7M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.36M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $895M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $880.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $886.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $758.36M, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $973.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $955M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.