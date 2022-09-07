As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) offers stability

The closing price of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) was 48.35 for the day, up 4.63% from the previous closing price of $46.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132086 shares were traded. ZLAB reached its highest trading level at $49.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZLAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on January 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 when DIEKMAN JOHN D sold 1,000 shares for $50.17 per share. The transaction valued at 50,170 led to the insider holds 67,615 shares of the business.

Lis William sold 1,926 shares of ZLAB for $102,848 on Jan 20. The Director now owns 34,114 shares after completing the transaction at $53.40 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, WIRTH PETER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $71.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 285,440 and bolstered with 342,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZLAB has reached a high of $152.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.07.

Shares Statistics:

ZLAB traded an average of 551.51K shares per day over the past three months and 499.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.30M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZLAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 3.02M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.86 and a low estimate of $-0.93, while EPS last year was $-2.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.04, with high estimates of $-0.86 and low estimates of $-1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.5 and $-7.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.97. EPS for the following year is $-4.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $-1.1 and $-7.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $47M to a low estimate of $46.7M. As of the current estimate, Zai Lab Limited’s year-ago sales were $29.89M, an estimated increase of 56.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.87M, an increase of 37.70% less than the figure of $56.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $226.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.31M, up 57.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $403.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $545M and the low estimate is $319.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.