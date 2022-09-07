CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $4.06 in the most recent trading day, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) closed at 3.97, down -2.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3152623 shares were traded. CLSK reached its highest trading level at $4.1980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 4,400 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 45,100 led to the insider holds 77,757 shares of the business.

Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 3,357 shares of CLSK for $37,531 on Feb 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 73,357 shares after completing the transaction at $11.18 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Wood Thomas Leigh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $8.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,500 and bolstered with 60,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has reached a high of $23.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5187, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0798.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.22M. Insiders hold about 4.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 7.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.02% and a Short% of Float of 17.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $-0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $-0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.44M, up 217.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $226.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $249.6M and the low estimate is $180.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.