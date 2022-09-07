Considering EQRx Inc. (EQRX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) closed at 5.13 in the last session, up 8.46% from day before closing price of $4.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3175364 shares were traded. EQRX reached its highest trading level at $5.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.70 and its Current Ratio is at 28.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on August 16, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On June 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $9.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQRX traded on average about 2.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 473.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.10M. Insiders hold about 16.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.50, compared to 19.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.58. EPS for the following year is $-0.83, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.78 and $-0.92.