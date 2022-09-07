Considering Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $3.02 in the most recent trading day, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) closed at 2.53, down -16.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8536518 shares were traded. KC reached its highest trading level at $3.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KC has reached a high of $36.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5766, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1343.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 243.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.33M. Shares short for KC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 7.41M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.8 and $-0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.87. EPS for the following year is $-0.61, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.81.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $302.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.97M to a low estimate of $293.86M. As of the current estimate, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $340.87M, an estimated decrease of -11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $372M, a decrease of -2.10% over than the figure of $-11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $377.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $365.37M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.