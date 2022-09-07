Considering Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) closed at 2.03 in the last session, up 3.57% from day before closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12791267 shares were traded. LYG reached its highest trading level at $2.0789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LYG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3604.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LYG traded on average about 11.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.87B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 0.94, compared to 4.29M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LYG is 0.10, which was 0.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.