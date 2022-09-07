Considering Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) closed at 28.89 in the last session, down -0.55% from day before closing price of $29.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20422802 shares were traded. UBER reached its highest trading level at $29.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UBER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when West Tony sold 87,841 shares for $31.26 per share. The transaction valued at 2,745,864 led to the insider holds 141,944 shares of the business.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA bought 200,000 shares of UBER for $5,345,520 on May 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,420,968 shares after completing the transaction at $26.73 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $44.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,984,540 and bolstered with 1,178,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $48.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UBER traded on average about 29.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 73.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 70.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 28 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.77, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $-4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.07, with 32 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $-0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.45B, up 71.70% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.99B and the low estimate is $29.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.