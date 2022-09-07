CRTD (Creatd Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) closed at 0.19 down -48.11% from its previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1808 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4941516 shares were traded. CRTD reached its highest trading level at $0.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1921.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Creatd Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Frommer Jeremy bought 4,654 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,840 led to the insider holds 699,862 shares of the business.

Frommer Jeremy bought 2,839 shares of CRTD for $1,610 on Aug 29. The Executive Chairman now owns 695,208 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Frommer Jeremy, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 1,881 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,130 and bolstered with 689,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRTD has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2940.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRTD has traded an average of 546.67K shares per day and 946.09k over the past ten days. A total of 20.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.04M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRTD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 583.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 496.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $172k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $610k to a low estimate of $610k. As of the current estimate, Creatd Inc.’s year-ago sales were $320k, an estimated decrease of -46.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $453k, up 167.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.05M and the low estimate is $7.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 481.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.