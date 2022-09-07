DEI (Douglas Emmett Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) closed at 20.04 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $19.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1489429 shares were traded. DEI reached its highest trading level at $20.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DEI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On March 03, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Feinberg David T bought 25,000 shares for $20.31 per share. The transaction valued at 507,750 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 25,000 shares of DEI for $497,250 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 67,800 shares after completing the transaction at $19.89 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Bider Leslie E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $19.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 498,500 and bolstered with 175,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEI has reached a high of $36.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DEI traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 175.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.65M. Insiders hold about 4.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DEI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 6.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DEI is 1.12, which was 1.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $245.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $250M to a low estimate of $242.26M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.01M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.02M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $253.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.65M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $998.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $973.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $984.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.4M, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $991.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.