EHAB (Enhabit Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Enhabit Inc.’s stock clocked out at 16.60, up 7.72% from its previous closing price of $15.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1039676 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EHAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

On August 18, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on August 18, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Brown-Stevenson Tina L. bought 1,550 shares for $15.99 per share. The transaction valued at 24,784 led to the insider holds 9,645 shares of the business.

Hoeflinger Erin bought 970 shares of EHAB for $13,483 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 13,597 shares after completing the transaction at $13.90 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Hoeflinger Erin, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,030 shares for $13.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,129 and bolstered with 12,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enhabit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHAB has reached a high of $25.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EHAB traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 493.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.99M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.