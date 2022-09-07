GRTS (Gritstone bio Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) closed at 3.44 in the last session, down -6.01% from day before closing price of $3.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054794 shares were traded. GRTS reached its highest trading level at $3.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Jones Erin sold 1,000 shares for $13.01 per share. The transaction valued at 13,010 led to the insider holds 45,900 shares of the business.

Jones Erin sold 1,000 shares of GRTS for $11,140 on Nov 01. The now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.14 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Jones Erin, who serves as the of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $10.71 each. As a result, the insider received 10,710 and left with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTS has reached a high of $14.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1190, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9947.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRTS traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 829.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 3.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.35 and a low estimate of $-0.44, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.41, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.39 and $-1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.56. EPS for the following year is $-1.67, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.25 and $-1.92.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Gritstone bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.84M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21M, an increase of 22.80% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.21M, down -65.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.