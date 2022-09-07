How is Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s (NASDAQ: MREO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $1.07 in the most recent trading day, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) closed at 0.98, down -8.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0917 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1169445 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MREO by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 05, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On April 05, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Needham initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MREO has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3308, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2028.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.98M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.78% stake in the company. Shares short for MREO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 3.56M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.