How is Purple Innovation Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PRPL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $3.11 in the most recent trading day, Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) closed at 2.66, down -14.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1649978 shares were traded. PRPL reached its highest trading level at $3.1150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 02, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $6.50 from $10 previously.

On March 02, 2022, Truist reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $5.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 716,280 shares for $4.78 per share. The transaction valued at 3,423,818 led to the insider holds 40,854,130 shares of the business.

Roddy Jack bought 3,000 shares of PRPL for $13,350 on May 24. The Chief People Officer now owns 12,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.45 per share. On May 24, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 960,394 shares for $4.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,389,001 and bolstered with 40,137,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRPL has reached a high of $24.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4269, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3852.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.59M. Shares short for PRPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.68, compared to 9.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.58% and a Short% of Float of 22.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $669.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $637.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $654.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.23M, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $789.8M and the low estimate is $673.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.