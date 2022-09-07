How is Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (NASDAQ: UBX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) closed at 0.43 in the last session, down -4.44% from day before closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2583090 shares were traded. UBX reached its highest trading level at $0.4510 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UBX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 10,446 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 6,999 led to the insider holds 996,916 shares of the business.

Dananberg Jamie sold 4,398 shares of UBX for $2,595 on Jun 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 672,136 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,149 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 7,168 and left with 1,007,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $3.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6923, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0411.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UBX traded on average about 3.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.08M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 223.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 393.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-1.2, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.95 and $-1.64.