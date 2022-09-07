I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU).

The price of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) closed at 327.81 in the last session, up 4.34% from day before closing price of $314.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3921470 shares were traded. LULU reached its highest trading level at $328.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $312.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LULU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 165.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $350.

Jefferies Downgraded its Hold to Underperform on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $375 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Gibson Kourtney bought 200 shares for $280.12 per share. The transaction valued at 56,024 led to the insider holds 1,302 shares of the business.

Henry Kathryn sold 250 shares of LULU for $108,102 on Sep 24. The Director now owns 3,804 shares after completing the transaction at $432.41 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Henry Kathryn, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 250 shares for $420.00 each. As a result, the insider received 105,000 and left with 4,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lululemon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LULU has reached a high of $485.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $251.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 303.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 333.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LULU traded on average about 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.83M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LULU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 2.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $9.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.45. EPS for the following year is $11.02, with 32 analysts recommending between $11.77 and $9.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LULU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.26B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.24B and the low estimate is $7.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.