I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Missfresh Limited (MF).

After closing at $0.11 in the most recent trading day, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) closed at 0.11, down -1.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2537404 shares were traded. MF reached its highest trading level at $0.1189 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on November 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.08.

On November 19, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MF has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2197, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7519.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 235.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.52M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 2.91M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-1.51, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.51 and $-1.51.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.